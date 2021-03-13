Observer Price Reaches $0.0145 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Observer has a market cap of $33.32 million and approximately $52.44 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 85% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

