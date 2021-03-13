ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $4,764.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

