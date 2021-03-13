OIN Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $897,043.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $897,043.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.66 or 0.00466294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00062839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00080712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00534776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011745 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,384,552 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

