OKB (OKB) Price Hits $15.88 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $15.88 or 0.00025923 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $953.07 million and approximately $212.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

