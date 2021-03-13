OKB (OKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243.37 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $968.08 million and approximately $243.37 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $16.13 or 0.00026932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

