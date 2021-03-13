OKCash Trading Down 1.1% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, OKCash has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $4.61 million and $43,973.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,158.85 or 0.99680283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00078595 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003180 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,740,080 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

