Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicell worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $202,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.