On.Live (ONL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. On.Live has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $50,473.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, On.Live has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00646210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

