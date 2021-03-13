Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

