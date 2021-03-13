Open Governance Token Price Reaches $1.62 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.