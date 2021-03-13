Open Platform Price Hits $0.0026 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $53,757.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

