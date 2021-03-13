Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of BAM opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.