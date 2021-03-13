Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

