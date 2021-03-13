Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of -232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

