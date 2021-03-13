Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

SPOT traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,443. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

