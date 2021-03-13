Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

