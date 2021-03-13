Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,419 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sabre worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 833,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Sabre stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 56,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,347. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.