Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.