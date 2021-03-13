Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $160.00 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock worth $73,850,908. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

