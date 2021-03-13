Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

