Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,655,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.