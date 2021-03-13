Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,664 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

