Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,020. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

