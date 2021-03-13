Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

