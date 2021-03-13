Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,379. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.01.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

