Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 254.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 654,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

