Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

