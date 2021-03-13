Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,734 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $67.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

