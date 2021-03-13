Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,368 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,188. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

