Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,442 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 421.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

