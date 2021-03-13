Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.28. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,697. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

