Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.17 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,583.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

