Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $219,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.