Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,246 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,509. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

