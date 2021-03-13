Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,283 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.81. 44,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

