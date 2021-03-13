Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.21 and a 200 day moving average of $273.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

