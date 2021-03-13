Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 853 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

