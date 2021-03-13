Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,222 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $781,891.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,989.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

