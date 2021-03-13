Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,239 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

IPAY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. 720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,823. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $72.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

