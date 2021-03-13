Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 86,033 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

ARCC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 6,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,573. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

