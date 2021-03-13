Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

