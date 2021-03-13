Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 10,002 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

