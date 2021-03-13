Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,119 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. 6,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

