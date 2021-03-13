Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,387 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 258,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

