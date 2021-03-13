Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,639 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Generac by 546.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $46,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.85.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

