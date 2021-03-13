Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 64.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,479,953 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

