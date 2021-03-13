Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,881,475.05. Insiders sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. 17,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.