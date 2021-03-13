Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 42,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.