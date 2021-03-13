Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,059. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

