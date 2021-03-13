Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,839. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

